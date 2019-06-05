Boeing in talks with Chinese airlines for big jet deal - report

Boeing (BA +1.2% ) spikes following a Bloomberg report the company is in talks with Chinese airlines for a potential 100-jet deal that would include 777X and 787 Dreamliner jets.

Negotiations are said to focus on the 777-9, Boeing's priciest jet at $442.2M whose pre-sales have lagged ahead of its planned 2020 debut.

The U.S.-China trade dispute is a major complication, and the airlines are waiting for guidance from the Chinese government before moving ahead with a deal, according to the report.