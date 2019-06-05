IMF sees signs of global growth stabilizing

After cutting global economic growth since the beginning of the year, the International Monetary Fund now says its view that the global economy will pick up on H2 seems to be playing out.

Points out that Q1 economic activity came in stronger than expected in the U.S., the Euro area, and Japan, offsetting disappointing activity in parts of emerging Asia and Latin America.

Still, the outlook is "precarious," writes IMF Chairman Christine Lagarde.

The outlook for a stronger H2 may be marred by risks including a potential no-deal Brexit, escalating trade tensions, and increased corporate debt.

On the positive side, global activity should benefit from the more patient pace of monetary normalization by the U.S. and the European Central Bank, and from increased fiscal stimulus in China.