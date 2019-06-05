Vale creates safety czar role after two deadly dam collapses

Vale (VALE -1.4% ) says it has created a new position of executive director for safety and operational excellence, following January's deadly dam burst, the company's second such disaster in three years.

Vale says the new role will be filled by Carlos Medeiros, a Brazilian executive who led Ball Corp.'s (NYSE:BLL) North and Central American operations.

Separately, Vale says a third dam, the Vargem Grande in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, is less likely to collapse after safety measures were implemented, reducing the dam's alert level to 1 from 2.

Also, billionaire Beny Steinmetz's mining company is seeking bankruptcy protection in the U.S., two months after losing a $2B arbitration award to Vale; the move likely will hamper Vale's attempts to enforce the award.