BT to shutter most UK offices in consolidation

Former British incumbent telecom BT Group (BT -0.5% ) is shutting down most of its UK offices in a consolidation continued by new CEO Philip Jansen.

The company will cut some 300 locations to about 30 sites, part of a restructuring launched last year by then-chief Gavin Patterson that includes 13,000 job cuts.

Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Ipswich, London and Manchester are key locations for the consolidated units.

The company will also leave a longtime headquarters near St. Paul's Cathedral and the London Stock Exchange, seeking a new more modern home.