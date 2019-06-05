Churchill Downs +3% after Telsey beats down Illinois fears

Churchill Downs (CHDN +3.2% ) gains after Telsey lifts the horse racing/gaming stock to an Outperform rating from Market Perform.

The firm sees Churchill Downs as an exception to the thought that Illinois gaming expansion will hurt existing operators due to its 61% stake in Rivers Casino.

Telsey notes the newly revised tax schedule in Illinois is particularly beneficial to the Rivers property and notes Rivers will be able to expand to 2K gaming positions from 1.2K. Churchill will also be able to add 1.2K position at its Arlington property.