Waterford Bancorp announces agreement to acquire Clarkston Financial

Waterford Bancorp and Clarkston Financial (OTCPK:CKFC +55.4% ) the bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, jointly announce the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of reorganization and merger.

Under the terms of the agreement, Clarkston will merge with and into Waterford and Clarkston State Bank will merge with and into Waterford Bank.

Each share of Clarkston will be exchanged for either 0.1196 shares of Waterford or at least $10.52/share in cash.

Shareholders of Clarkston owning less than 50K shares will receive cash consideration, subject to no more than 25% of Clarkston shares being acquired for cash.

Based on 3,309,156 Clarkston shares outstanding, the aggregate transaction value is estimated at ~$34.8M.