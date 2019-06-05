Stocks mixed after soft jobs report

Nasdaq falls 0.1% and the S&P 500, up 0.2% , erase most of their earlier gains after payrolls data comes in weaker than expected but the May ISM service index beat expectations.

The Dow, up 0.4% , is holding up relatively well.

Crude oil falls 2.8% to $51.98 per barrel as inventories unexpectedly rise.

By S&P 500 sector, energy ( -1.2% ) and financials ( -0.4% ) are the biggest decliners, while utilities ( +1.5% ) and real estate ( +1.1% ) outperform the broader market.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down about almost 2 basis points to 2.10%.