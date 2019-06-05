Stocks mixed after soft jobs report

Nasdaq falls 0.1% and the S&P 500, up 0.2%, erase most of their earlier gains after payrolls data comes in weaker than expected but the May ISM service index beat expectations.
The Dow, up 0.4%, is holding up relatively well.
Crude oil falls 2.8% to $51.98 per barrel as inventories unexpectedly rise.
By S&P 500 sector, energy (-1.2%) and financials (-0.4%) are the biggest decliners, while utilities (+1.5%) and real estate (+1.1%) outperform the broader market.
The 10-year Treasury yield is down about almost 2 basis points to 2.10%.
