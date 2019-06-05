Amira Nature Foods receives new contract of $6M

Amira Nature Foods (ANFI +9.4% ) announces a new contract to supply rice to a customer in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region in the amount of $6M.

Company expects to recognize the benefit of this contract in the FY20.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this development, which along with our previously announced customer orders, amounts to over $57mn in revenue. This equates to securing 29% of our forecasted $200mn of FY2020 revenue just 63 days (17%) into the fiscal year”, stated Karan A. Chanana, Amira’s Chairman.