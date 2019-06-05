Crude oil slides as EIA data shows builds across the board

Oil prices plunge to five-month lows after the EIA reports U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week while gasoline and distillate stockpiles built more than expected; WTI -3.5% to $51.61/bbl, Brent -2.4% to $60.48/bbl.

Crude inventories rose by 6.8M barrels in the week to May 31, compared with analyst expectations for a 900K-barrel decline, and stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by 1.8M barrels, according to EIA data.

The results mirror data released yesterday from the American Petroleum Institute that showed an unexpected rise in crude stockpiles.

The energy sector (XLE -1.4% ) is the day's weakest among the 11 major S&P stock sectors; XOM -1.1% , COP -2% , OXY -3.3% , MRO -2.9% , HES -3.1% , PXD -3.2% , EOG -3.8% , APA -1.6% , DVN -3.8% , CHK -6.2% , SWN -7.9% , RRC -5.9% , AR -6.8% , XEC -4.6% , NBL -4.6% , NOV -4.4% .

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX