JPMorgan brings back forced arbitration for credit-card customers

The U.S.' largest credit-card issuer, JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ), has been notifying customers that it's reviving a policy that forces credit-card customers to use arbitration instead of court to settle payment disputes.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2017 finalized a rule that would have banned the use of forced-arbitration clauses in contracts for credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. Soon after, President Trump signed a bill undoing the rule.

All but one of JPMorgan's 16 credit cards are affected by the revised policy; only its AARP card won't include the change.

Customers can opt out if they mail a written rejection notice by Aug. 9.

Almost a decade ago, JPMorgan had agreed to drop the force-arbitration clause for at least 3.5 years to settle an antitrust lawsuit.