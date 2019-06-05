Panel meeting restarts C-Band discussion, as Intelsat dips

With chatter swirling about whether a plan to monetize mid-band satellite spectrum has stalled out, the Technology Policy Institute has gathered industry members for a panel in Washington today, Bloomberg notes.

That will provide a chance to hear from key members of the C-Band Alliance (the consortium led by Intelsat, SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)) including member Peter Pitsch's defense of the monetization proposal, Height Capital says.

Height said earlier this week that a final FCC order on C-Band was likely to be delayed from mid-2019 until September, since an FCC meeting on Aug. 2 might be too close to the end of the public notice comment period. But the firm still expects the FCC to proceed with a market-based approach to clear the spectrum.

Trinity Broadcasting Network and LPN Spectrum have met with FCC staff and says they want to act to solve problems in an "effectively stalled" proceeding.