TG up 4% on positive umbralisib data in MZL

TG Therapeutics (TGTX +3.8% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of updated data from a Phase 2b clinical trial, UNITY-NHL, evaluating umbralisib in previously treated patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The results were presented at ASCO in Chicago.

Data from a cohort of treatment-resistant subjects with a type of slow-growing NHL called marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who received umbralisib as a single agent showed a positive effect.

In 42 patients who received at least nine cycles of treatment, the overall response rate (ORR) was 52% (n=22/42), including eight complete responders. Median duration of response was not reached. The clinical benefit rate (also known as the disease control rate) (responders + stable cancer) was 88% (n=37/42). Median time to initial response was 2.7 months.

No new safety signals were observed. The most frequent Grade 3 (serious) or Grade 4 (life-threatening) adverse events were neutropenia (13%), diarrhea (10%) and ALT/AST increase (enzyme biomarkers for liver stress/damage) (10%).

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application for MZL, a Breakthrough Therapy indication, by year-end.

