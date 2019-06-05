Morgan Stanley leaves the bear camp on e.l.f. Beauty

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF +1.6% ) track higher after Morgan Stanley moves to an Equal-weight rating after having a bearish stance of Underweight.

The Morgan Stanley analyst team led by Dara Mohsenian digs deep into scanner data to pull out a positive vibe on the cosmetics seller.

MS: "While ELF recently guided to FY20 EPS well below the prior consensus, we view guidance as overly conservative relative to a recent US scanner data rebound, with our revenue forecast ~500 bps above the high end of ELF's -4-8% FY20 guidance (ex retail store closures) and 5% above consensus. Our conviction is strengthened by rebounding US scanner data, as Project Unicorn, ELF's productivity initiative (see below for detail), has helped drive rebounding velocity and distribution, and ELF's social media strategy harnessing the power of influencers appears to be bearing fruit, even ahead of a large planned increased in marketing spend, which will compress FY20 margins (our forecast is in line with implied guidance), but lay the groundwork for forward topline growth."