Navarro says tariffs against Mexico may not take effect

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says it's possible that the U.S. tariffs on goods from Mexico won't take effect just as talks between high-level U.S. and Mexican officials in Washington are set to start.

“We believe that these tariffs may not have to go into effect precisely because we have the Mexicans’ attention,” Navarro told CNN.

The peso rises 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

On Tuesday, President Trump said he expected the tariffs to be imposed as planned on Monday.

