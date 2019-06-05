Synopsys initiates $100M accelerated share repurchase agreement

Synopsys (SNPS +2.1% ) announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Bank of America to repurchase an aggregate of $100M of Synopsys stock.

Under the terms of the ASR, Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of ~678K shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before August 19, 2019, upon completion of the repurchases.

The specific number of shares ultimately repurchases under the ASR will be based on Synopsys' volume-weighted average share price during the repurchase period, less a discount.