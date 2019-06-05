Hurricane Energy hits first oil in UK 'fractured basement' field - Reuters

Hurricane Energy (OTCPK:HRCXF) announced first oil at its Lancaster field off Scotland.

Hurricane said that its Aoka Mizu floating production, storage and offloading vessel recorded 72 hours of output at a rate of 20,000 barrels per day.

The company anticipates requirement of 9 to 12 months of production data to fully understand the scale of the reservoir and sustainability of production.

Together with its Greater Warwick Area (or GWA) project, Hurricane aims to add net reserves of 750M barrels to its portfolio.