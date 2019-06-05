AnaptysBio up 2% on positive etokimab data in severe asthma

Thinly traded AnaptysBio (ANAB +2.3% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of updated results from a proof-of-concept Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating a single intravenous dose of lead candidate etokimab in 25 adults with severe eosinophilic asthma. The data were presented at EAACI in Lisbon, Portugal.

Treated patients showed an 8% improvement in lung function at day 2 compared to placebo, sustained through day 64 with an 11% improvement versus control. Eosinophil (type of white blood cell that proliferates in an allergic reaction or infection) counts dropped 31% and 46%, respectively, at days 2 and 64 compared to placebo.

On the safety front, etokimab was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.

The company plans to launch a Phase 2b study assessing multiple doses of etokimab in the same patient population later this year. It also plans to investigate the candidate in a range of atopic disease indications, including rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Etokimab (formerly ANB020) is an antibody that binds to the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin 33 (IL-33), a protein that plays a key role in atopic diseases, including asthma, food allergies and atopic dermatitis.