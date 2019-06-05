Exxon to pay $1M in Yellowstone River spill settlement

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.1% ) agrees to pay a $1M civil penalty to settle federal pollution violations from a 2011 pipeline rupture that spilled oil into the Yellowstone River in Montana.

The U.S. district judge's approval resolves the last outstanding federal enforcement case against XOM after 63K gallons of crude oil spilled into the river downstream from Yellowstone National Park.

XOM previously paid $12M for natural resource damage and $2.6M for pipeline safety and state pollution violations related to the spill, and has spent an estimated $135M on related clean-up and repairs.