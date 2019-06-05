Science Applications Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+37.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, saic has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.