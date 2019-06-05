DocuSign Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.15M (+33.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, docu has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.