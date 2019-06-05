Brainard echoes Fed's signal for potential rate cut

Joining the chorus of Fed officials signaling that the central bank might cut rates to keep U.S. economic expansion going is Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard.

Like Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, she said the Fed would be "prepared to adjust policy to sustain the expansion" in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Though ADP's report on private payrolls disappointed, Brainard said she's more interested in the May jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

“I don’t tend to take too much signal from one particular data point," she said. "I like to put it in context and look over several months and look at that trend line.”

Stocks have rebounded from a midmorning dip; the Nasdaq gains 0.2% , the S&P 500 is up 0.3% , and the Dow rises 0.5% .

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield, which fell earlier, rises almost 1 basis point to 2.126%.