Walmart tackles minimum wage issue

Walmart (WMT +1.6% ) CEO Doug McMillon reportedly asked Congress to raise the federal minimum wage during an appearance today at the retailer's annual general meeting.

Any federal wage hike from $7.25 per hour would likely be below the $15 per hour rate being advocated for by many labor groups and could even be below Walmart's current minimum wage of $11 per hour. Walmart says it pays an equivalent average of $17.50 per hour in wages when bonuses and benefits to associates are factored in.