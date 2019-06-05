J. M. Smucker Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.