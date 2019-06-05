SoCalGas to delay return of California gas pipelines by a month

Sempra Energy's (SRE +0.6% ) SoCalGas says it is delaying the estimated return of some natural gas pipelines until July 5 from June 8 after finding a "non-hazardous" pipeline leak in a remote area.

SoCalGas says reductions or outages on Lines 235-2, 3000 and 4000 relates to the leak has cut pipeline system capacity by ~700M cf/day.

The utility says its overall pipeline capacity will rise to 2.7B cf/day from 2.35B cf/day currently once it starts returning the pipelines.

Gas supplies have been tight in Southern California due to the pipeline limitations and reduced availability of the Aliso Canyon storage field in Los Angeles following the massive 2015-16 leak.