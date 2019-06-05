At Home Group Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-87.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.43M (+19.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HOME has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.