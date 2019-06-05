Farmland, MAA see improving rents - more from REITweek

Some more comments from execs at NAREIT's REITweek:

From Farmland Partners (FPI +0.6% ) CEO Paul Pittman, "If you are a long-term holder of this asset class, you are going to see increasing rents and valuations."

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA +1.9% ) CEO Eric Bolton also notes the improvement in rent. "Rent growth for new leases is really starting to move up," he said.

MAA says May same-store renewal lease pricing rose 6.9% in May and 7.0% in April; sees 2019 NOI growth range of 1.3%-2.3%.

Meanwhile, Prologis (PLD +2.1% ) is leasing "about 600,000 square feet of space everyday," said its CFO, Tom Olinger. The REIT's presentation also notes that it has $10B of internal capacity to fund growth.

For Boston Properties (BXP +1.5% ), the flexible work space trend has been "very positive for office business," said CEO Owen Thomas.

#REITweek

ETFs: VNQ, IYR, RQI, SCHH, RNP, RFI, KBWY, DRN, NRO, URE, ICF, XLRE