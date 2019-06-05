Vail Resorts Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.04 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $958.39M (+13.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.