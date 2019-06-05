Ardelyx to report key tenapanor data next quarter

Thinly traded micro cap Ardelyx (ARDX -4.4% ) is down, albeit on turnover of only 31K shares, on the heels of its disclosure that it plans to announce interim data next quarter from its Phase 3 AMPLIFY study evaluating lead drug tenapanor for the adjunctive treatment (with phosphate binders) of hyperphosphatemia (excessive levels of phosphate in the blood) in patients with end-stage renal disease on dialysis. Investors appear disappointed with the timeline despite the company's earlier announcement that it expected to report the results in H2.

It continues to plan a data readout in Q4 from its Phase 3 PHREEDOM trial evaluating tenapanor as a single agent for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in the same patient population.