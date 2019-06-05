SEC adopts new rules, issues interpretations

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopts some new rules today including Regulation Best Interest, requiring broker-dealers to act in the best interest of a retail customer in making recommendations of any trade or investment strategy involving securities.

It also adopts the Form CRS Relationship Summary, which requires registered investment advisers and broker-dealers to provide retail investors with easy-to-understand information about the nature of their relationship with their financial professional; the format of the summary allows for the comparability between two different types of firms.

The SEC issued an interpretation to reaffirm and clarify the commission's views of the fiduciary duty that investment advisers owe to clients under the Advisers Act.

Another interpretation issued today is intended to more clearly delineate when a broker-dealer’s performance of advisory activities causes it to become an investment adviser within the meaning of the Advisers Act.

ETFs: IAI