Tesla endgames bandied around

The drama at Tesla (TSLA +1% ) could end with the EV automaker licensing its technology due to the respect within the industry for its lithium-ion battery pack and related power electronics, speculates Axois' Joann Muller.

"Instead of trying to build its own cars, it could license its premium EV technology and software capabilities to other manufacturers," she writes.

Muller's other Tesla endgame scenarios involve a China rescue, a distressed fire sale or the beat-the-skeptics scenario of Tesla muddling through yet again.

Insert your own endgame in the comments stream.