New PNG prime minister says natural resource reforms will take years

Papua New Guinea new prime minister reiterates his pledge to earn more taxes from its natural resources sector but says major reform would not take effect until ~2025.

The remarks offer some relief for oil giants such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Total (NYSE:TOT) which have done deals but wonder if new Prime Minister Marape will put them up for review.

Marape rode a wave of discontent over gas deals into PNG's top office and called last week for greater local control of resources, raising worries that the projects would be delayed.

Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF), a partner in XOM and TOT's multibillion dollar liquefied natural gas developments, says it has scheduled a meeting with Marape for next week.