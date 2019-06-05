Michaels Companies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (-4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MIK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.