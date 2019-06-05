Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $319.24M (+15.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.