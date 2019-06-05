More recently public companies consider ESG disclosure

Despite only recently coming to public markets, Lyft (LYFT +1.7% ) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM -1.9% ) are considering publishing disclosures on environmental, social and governance goals as demands for the information continue to grow.

Such ESG disclosures typically come in annual reports or through prescribed frameworks. But investors are increasingly seeking information on such factors as carbon dioxide emissions and workforce diversity to evaluate companies.

In Lyft's case that means more data on reducing emissions via renewable energy, and putting more electric vehicles on the road.

And Zoom says it views ESG goals as an important part of conducting business, though it has yet to sort out exactly which disclosures are appropriate.

Tech is the second fastest-growing sector for ESG disclosures, asset manager Arabesque says, behind only healthcare.