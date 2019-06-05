Copper tumbles as U.S.-China trade dispute weighs

Copper prices slide to a five-month low as a higher dollar and concerns about weaker global growth and demand from the U.S.-China trade dispute outweighs dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell.

Benchmark London copper -1.5% to $5,792/mt in after-hours electronic trading, the weakest since Jan. 4, after losing ground for months on worries about demand in China, which accounts for half of global consumption of industrial metals.

Aluminum closed -0.8% at $1,771/mt, zinc -0.6% to $2,461.50/mt and nickel -0.8% to $11,720/mt.

Global metals miners are broadly lower: FCX -3.3% , RIO -2% , BHP -1.1% , TECK -1.3% , CLF -1.3% , AA -2.8% , CENX -2.7% .

