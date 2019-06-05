Union Gaming clips PT on Monarch Casino & Resort

Union Gaming trims its price target on Hold-rated Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI -1.9% ) to $47 from $49 following news that the Black Hawk expansion won't be finished by Q3.

Analyst John DeCree says the news doesn't change the firm's thesis or long-term outlook that the new tower will be a success in Black Hawk. "However, it does coincide with our recent downgrade to Hold in anticipation of some near-term headwinds typical of new casino openings/expansions, including elevated pre-opening expenses and modest timing delays," he adds.