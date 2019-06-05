Mallinckrodt to pay $15.4M to settle federal inquiry into Questcor activities

Mallinckrodt (MNK -2.6% ) has agreed in principle to pay $15.4M to settle a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) civil investigation into legacy sales and marketing activities at Questcor which it acquired for $5.6B in 2014. The company admitted no wrongdoing but decided that the payment is "fair and reasonable" under the circumstances.

The issue is not completely resolved, however. The DOJ has just filed a new civil complaint related to the conduct of a charitable foundation called the Chronic Disease Fund that provided co-pay assistance to patients during the period of 2010 - 2014. Questcor allegedly provided funding for the charity while recording tax deductions for the donations which is illegal if the monies are used exclusively to pay for the company's drugs. MNK says it will "vigorously" defend itself in the matter.