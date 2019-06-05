Amazon reveals Prime Air delivery drone

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reveals a new drone that will start test deliveries of toothpaste and household goods weighing as much as five pounds in the coming months.

The drone lifts off vertically then speeds forward horizontally like a plane. Unlike other drones that use separate propellers for this action, Amazon's model tilts its body to move horizontally.

Packages fit into a pod in the middle of the fuselage, and the drones can fly within a foot of the ground to drop the package on a marked location.

The devices will make deliveries within 7.5 miles of a company warehouse and reach customers within 30 minutes.