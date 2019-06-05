U.S. economy steps up to modest pace - Fed's Beige Book

U.S. economic activity improved to a modest pace overall from April through mid-May, with almost all of the 12 districts reporting some growth, the Federal Reserve says in its latest Beige Book report.

Compares with "slight-to-moderate" pace in March to early April in the last report.

The three major U.S. stock indices continue their gains -- Nasdaq rises 0.6% , S&P 500 +0.8% , and the Dow also up 0.8% .

Consumer spending was characterized as generally positive, but tempered.

Vehicle sales were lower, according to the reporting districts.

"Loan demand was mixed but indicated growth," it said.

Outlook for coming months described as "solidly positive but modest."

Though manufacturing was assessed as generally positive, some district reported signs of slowing and a more uncertain outlook.

Employment continued to increase and prices also continued to increase at a modest pace in most district vs. the prior report.