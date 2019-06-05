Exxon and partners to redevelop, raise production at Angola Block 15

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.6% ) and its partners say they will invest further in Angola's prolific offshore Block 15 to increase production by 40K bbl/day; specific figures are not provided.

Operator XOM says it will complete a multi-year drilling program in the block and install new infrastructure technology to increase capacity of existing subsea flow lines.

Changes to the production sharing agreement will extend operations through 2032 and bring Angola's state-owned Sonangol into the Block 15 partnership with a 10% interest.

In addition to XOM's 36% stake, BP owns a 24% interest, Eni (NYSE:E) holds 18% and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) has 12%.