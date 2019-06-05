Guinea iron ore prospectors set sights on ArcelorMittal rail - Reuters

The race to mine Guinea's iron ore has started with a focus on smaller finds whose production could be transported through Liberia if ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares its railway, rather than the country's giant Simandou deposits, Reuters reports, citing banking and industry sources.

Guinea's government says it is still trying to reach a deal with China to build the ~400 miles of railway needed to transport the iron ore through Guinea, but in the interim it has signed economic cooperation deals with Liberia, which would allow iron ore to be transported from the smaller Zogota project along a railway through the neighboring African country.

Elsewhere, BHP and Newmont Mining owns Guinea's Mount Nimba deposit, but BHP says Nimba does not fit with its focus on assets in stable, developed countries.

Both Nimba and Zogota would need to reach agreement with MT, Liberia's sole rail concession holder, to convince it to allow them to use its infrastructure.