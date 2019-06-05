Zynga launches battle-royale game for Snapchat platform

Zynga (ZNGA +0.6% ) has rolled out its "bite-sized" battle royale game for Snapchat's (SNAP +0.7% ) multiplayer game platform.

Tiny Royale is a Snap Games exclusive release.

The game is a top-down shooter that supports up to 30 players at a time; players can form into squads of up to four in an attempt to survive on a shrinking map while finding weapons and health packs.

Snap launched its gaming platform in April with Zynga listed as one of the prominent third-party partners. Users can jump into Tiny Royale from Snapchat messaging starting today.