Alumina oversupply concerns outweigh short-term gain for Alcoa, analyst says

Alcoa (AA -3.6% ) stands to benefit from the rally in alumina prices due to recent outages at two Chinese refineries, but Credit Suisse thinks the impact likely would not last beyond the next few months and the prospect of alumina oversupply in the Atlantic Basin is a meaningful cause for concern.

The Chinese outages may have caused a 20% spike in Chinese alumina prices - which should support prices in Australia - but are outweighed by medium-term concerns related to alumina oversupply in the Atlantic Basin, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth says in maintaining a Neutral rating for AA while cutting his stock price target to $24 from $27.

The new supply includes Brazil's Alunorte, which should reach 80% capacity in two months and startup at the UAE's Al Taweelah which is expected to ramp to 1.3M mt by H2 and to 2M mt by H2 2020, Woodworth says.