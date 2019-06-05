Junk bonds don't see a downturn yet

Some analysts aren't convinced that trade conflicts will trigger an economic downturn or spooked by the recent inversion of some parts of the yield curve, noting that high-yield bonds are signaling that the U.S. expansion still has some legs.

“So far, credit spreads have remained well behaved, which also suggests to us that the probability of an imminent slowdown is not high,” said Jefferies chief equity strategist Sean Darby wrote in a note dated last Thursday.

Though a slump in prices for junk-rated corporate bonds pushed yields higher, as investors demand higher returns for higher risks, current credit spreads still remain below their 10-year average of around 5%, according to Capital Economics.

And demand for junk bonds hasn't suffered. iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG +0.1% ) had the biggest one-day inflow ever yesterday, taking in $1.5B. And junk bond issuers have sold $82B of bonds in the first four months of 2019, up 28% from the same period last year, SIFMA data show.

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK