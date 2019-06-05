Cboe Global May U.S. equities ADV slide 8.5% Y/Y

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.6% ) reports options and futures trading jumped in May Y/Y, while U.S. and European equities and global FX trading declined.

Options total average daily volume jumped 21% Y/Y to 8.12M, and rose 25% from April.

Futures total ADV of 342K gained 40% Y/Y and 57% M/M.

U.S. equities total ADV of 1.15B rose 12% from April and fell 8.5% from May 2018.

European equities total average daily notional value of €8.13B fell 7.7% from April and sank 23% Y/Y.

Global FX total ADNV of $33.1B fell 19% M/M and 4.9% Y/Y