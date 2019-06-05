TSMC hit with Huawei cuts, potential partner loss

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) Chairman Mark Liu tells Nikkei Asian Review the company sees demand decreasing from Huawei but doesn't specify the cause.

Sources tell NAR that Huawei has cut its supply chain orders by as much as 30% after the U.S. blacklist.

In other TSMC news, DigiTimes sources say Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) plans to use Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) to manufacture its Ampere GPUs for 2020. Samsung's 7nm EUV process competes with TSMC, which has been NVDA's foundry partner for years.