Aggressive growth targets set up Avista to disappoint, KeyBanc analyst says

Avista (AVA -0.2% ) is resumed with an Underweight rating and $35 price target at KeyBanc, where analyst Sophie Karp says AVA's "aggressive" growth target of 8%-10% will prove challenging to achieve, especially since the company has missed a rate case cycle in 2018 due to the merger with Hydro One, and considering its "complicated history" with regulators.

Karp forecasts AVA's average annual growth of 6.2% through 2021, which is below consensus estimates and the company's stated goal.

A prior KeyBanc analyst had rated AVA at Sector Weight.