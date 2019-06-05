Longbow cuts Micron, Western on 'muted' recovery

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) are facing major headwinds from high memory inventory levels, according to Longbow while cutting the earnings and revenue forecasts for both in 2019-20.

The firm says a supply chain survey suggests a "muted" recovery for DRAM and NAND are possible in H2.

Longbow notes that the tariffs and U.S. blacklist of Huawei are directly and indirectly impacting memory demand.

Longbow has a Neutral rating on Micron and a Buy rating on Western Digital.