Longbow cuts Micron, Western on 'muted' recovery

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) are facing major headwinds from high memory inventory levels, according to Longbow while cutting the earnings and revenue forecasts for both in 2019-20.
The firm says a supply chain survey suggests a "muted" recovery for DRAM and NAND are possible in H2.
Longbow notes that the tariffs and U.S. blacklist of Huawei are directly and indirectly impacting memory demand.
Longbow has a Neutral rating on Micron and a Buy rating on Western Digital.
Micron shares are down 3.7% and Western Digital down 2.9%.
Now read: Micron: The Truth Hurts »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox