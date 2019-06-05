Evolus up 16% on strong Jeuveau ramp

Evolus (EOLS +15.9% ) is up on 70% higher volume in reaction to the rapid enrollment in its Jeuveau Experience Treatment program. More than 3,000 provider accounts signed up in three weeks and 67% of patients switched from market leader BOTOX from Allergan (AGN -1.9% ). Enrollment in J.E.T. will wind up on June 28.

On July 1, it will launch #NEWTOX NOW that will offer consumers $75 to help pay for treatment at participating practices. The company says both programs have it "on track" to achieve the #2 market position in the U.S. within 24 months of launch.

The FDA approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) in May for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines (frown lines) in adults.