Petrobras foresees narrow supreme court win over asset sales - Reuters

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) expects a narrow decision from Brazil's Supreme Court that would allow it to proceed with asset sales, Reuters reports.

PBR and the Bolsonaro government have engaged heavily with Supreme Court ministers in the hope of winning a favorable court decision, and the company believes the efforts will pay off, according to the report.

The decision will have repercussions on the sale of the company's TAG gas pipeline unit as well as on upcoming divestments.

A court defeat would be a major blow to PBR, which wants to use asset sales to trim its 372B reais ($96.3B) net debt, and to the Bolsonaro government, which has pledged to trim the role of government-run firms through a privatization program.